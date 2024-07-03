Soaking Rain Possible in Minnesota on 4th of July

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall are expected for the 4th of July into Friday.

National Weather Service
Most areas are expected to see 1-2" of rain but locally higher amounts of 3-4" are possible.

Isolated severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon along with a few tornadoes.

In St. Cloud, the period where we are most likely to see heavy rain is from about 3:00 p.m. Thursday through about 9:00 a.m. Friday.  The highest chance to hear thunder in St. Cloud is at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

National Weather Service
Anyone planning outdoor activities or to attend fireworks should keep an eye on a radar and the forecast on Thursday.

