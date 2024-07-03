Soaking Rain Possible in Minnesota on 4th of July
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall are expected for the 4th of July into Friday.
Most areas are expected to see 1-2" of rain but locally higher amounts of 3-4" are possible.
Isolated severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon along with a few tornadoes.
In St. Cloud, the period where we are most likely to see heavy rain is from about 3:00 p.m. Thursday through about 9:00 a.m. Friday. The highest chance to hear thunder in St. Cloud is at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone planning outdoor activities or to attend fireworks should keep an eye on a radar and the forecast on Thursday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Highway 10, 23 update: New Bridge Beams to Be Set this Week
- World Food Tour: Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride