Applications Open for Main Street Grants in St. Cloud, Foley

ST. CLOUD/FOLEY (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about in February, the grant application process now for the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program in downtown St. Cloud and Foley.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is administering the funds through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The funds provide a 30 percent matching grant to businesses and property owners investing in development, repair, and renovation projects. They require a 70 percent funding match. All grants will be paid as a reimbursement after the work is complete.

The city of St. Cloud plans to fund three to five projects with a maximum award of $199,000. The city of Foley plans to fund one or two projects with a maximum award of $37,600.

Foley's application period is until May 23rd, and St. Cloud's application period is until June 17th.

