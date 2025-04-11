Nonprofit Project 37 Buys Building in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nonprofit with a focus on music has bought a building.

Earlier this month Project 37 was given the keys to the building at 27 7th Avenue North the former Oblivion Coffee Bar location. They were able to reach their fundraising goal in about three months.

Spokeswoman Angela Ringsmuth says their next project is to build a stage.

So that's kind of our next step. We fundraiser thinking we would have a contract for deed, but we ended up getting a great loan from the Initiative Foundation so we ended up just straight up buying the building, now we have a loan to pay back.

They have a fundraiser on May 7th at the Paramount Theater called The Battle of the Bands with six bands each playing two original songs. The band Slip Twister will also perform. You can buy tickets for that event on Paramount's website.

They want to have the new space open to the public by early summer. It will function like a coffee shop with regular hours similar to a coffee shop. They describe it as an all-ages music venue. Project 37 plans to announce the name of the space in the coming weeks.

