Weather Announcements for Sunday, March 15th, 2026
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Sunday, March 15th, 2026
CHURCH/RELIGIOUS EVENTS
-- Love First UMC in Sartell is canceling in-person worship service.
-- The Noon community meal is canceled at Saint Augustine's Church in St. Cloud.
-- Saint Joseph's Church, Waite Park
-- Saint Peter's Catholic Church
-- Saint Paul's Saint Cloud Catholic Church will be closed for services.
-- The Clearwater United Methodist Church service is canceled.
-- Zion South Haven United Methodist Church service is canceled.
-- All worship services at Big Grove Crow River Grace Parish in Belgrade, MN, are canceled.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
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