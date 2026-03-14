UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Sunday, March 15th, 2026

CHURCH/RELIGIOUS EVENTS

-- Love First UMC in Sartell is canceling in-person worship service.

-- The Noon community meal is canceled at Saint Augustine's Church in St. Cloud.

-- Saint Joseph's Church, Waite Park

-- Saint Peter's Catholic Church

-- Saint Paul's Saint Cloud Catholic Church will be closed for services.

-- The Clearwater United Methodist Church service is canceled.

-- Zion South Haven United Methodist Church service is canceled.

-- All worship services at Big Grove Crow River Grace Parish in Belgrade, MN, are canceled.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

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