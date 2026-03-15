Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, March 14th

The Girls' State Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Saturday with 9 games, including the championship game in all four classes. New London-Spicer came up short in the Class 2A, Third Place game, falling to Perham 66-52.

New London was down 27-23 at half but the Yellowjackets pulled away in the 2nd half. The Wildcats were led by Taylor Munsch with 12 points. Korbin Tanner had 9 points, and Katelyn Delzer and Paycen Rutgers each had 8 points for New London.

Check out all the scores from the state championships below:

Mayer Lutheran 47, Braham 42 - 1A, Consolation Final

Central Minnesota Christian 64, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 55 - 1A, Third Place

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 80, Mountain Iron-Buhl 63 - 1A, Championship

Marshall 68, Cretin-Derham Hall 51 - 3A, Third Place

Benilde-St. Margaret's 75, Stewartville 63 - 3A, Championship

Rochester Mayo 69, Maple Grove 60 - 4A, Third Place

Providence Academy 95, Duluth Marshall 60 - 2A, Championship

Rosemount 63, Hopkins 62 - 4A Championship

Perham 66, New London-Spicer 52 - 2A, Third Place

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