Blizzard Warning Continues As Winds Pick Up Across The Region
A Blizzard Warning is still in effect, even with the snowfall tapering off. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Southern and Central Minnesota, along with Western Wisconsin.
The Weather Service says that although the snow will gradually taper off throughout Sunday, northwest winds will increase to 30 to 40 miles per hour. Some gusts could reach as high as 60 miles per hour across the Minnesota River Valley.
The combination of falling snow, high winds, and blowing snow will reduce visibility and create blizzard conditions into tonight. The Weather Service says travel conditions are expected to be difficult and impact Monday's commute.
The Blizzard Warning is in effect until 7:00 p.m. this evening and affects the following counties: Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Renville, Sibley, Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Waseca, Watonwan, Redwood, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, and Yellow Medicine.
Some of the snowfall amounts from across Minnesota and Wisconsin from the National Weather Service for Saturday and into Sunday include:
Mondovi, WI - 27.7"
Osseo, WI - 21"
Lake City, MN - 17"
Wabasha, MN - 15"
Rochester, MN - 14"
Maple Grove, MN - 10"
New London, MN - 9.5"
St. Augusta, MN - 6"
Upsala, MN - 5.5"
St. Stephen, MN - 4.8"
Little Falls, MN - 3.3"
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