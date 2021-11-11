Winter Weather Advisory Update for Tonight & Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of western and central Minnesota in effect from 9 pm tonight through noon Friday.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Stearns, Swift, Todd (+more) counties. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for extreme west-central Minnesota and eastern South Dakota, where 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected along with winds up to 55 mph.

Snow is expected to begin falling tonight across the area, with up to 2 inches of accumulation expected in the St. Cloud area before it begins to taper off late Friday morning. Strong winds could gust as high as 45 mph across central Minnesota.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.

