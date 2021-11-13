Winter Weather Advisory for Today & Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large swath of Minnesota from the northwestern part of the state, through central Minnesota, and into the Twin Cities -- in effect, until 3 am Sunday morning.

This Winter Weather Advisory includes Benton, Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright (+more) counties in central Minnesota, and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area.

Snow is expected to develop across the area this afternoon and continue through the night, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible by Sunday morning.

Snow could reduce visibility below a half-mile at times. The first burst of snow will last a couple of hours this afternoon before a lull in precipitation. The second round of snow will begin this evening and continue overnight.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be obtained by calling 5-1-1, or by visiting 511mn.org.

