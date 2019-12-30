Winter Weather Advisory through Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midnight tonight for portions of Central Minnesota, including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, and Stearns (+more) counties -- as well as the Twin Cities metro.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze in St. Cloud.

National Weather Service

Snow and ice accumulations will continue to create difficult to hazardous travel across much of the area.

National Weather Service

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Monday.

From the National Weather Service this morning: Light snow or flurries will develop today and become more persistent in eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Some freezing drizzle is possible early. Strong winds are also expected to develop and cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially across western and southern MN. The light snow will begin to taper off tonight, with the snow ending by Tuesday morning.

