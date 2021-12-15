Winter Weather Advisory & High Wind Warning Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central Minnesota in effect from midnight tonight through 10 am Thursday morning -- for snow accumulation of up to two inches, and winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

National Weather Service

Get our free mobile app

The Winter Weather Advisory includes Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stearns, and Benton Counties -- including the cities of St. Cloud, Little Falls, Paynesville, Princeton, Mora, Foley, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park.

In addition to the Winter Weather Advisory, a High Wind Warning is in effect through 6 am Thursday morning when we can expect west winds from 30 to 40 mph, gusting as high as 60 mph.

National Weather Service

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

From the National Weather Service this evening: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

KEEP READING: Xcel Energy Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Strong Storm System

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages