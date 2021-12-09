The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Central Minnesota, including and Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, and Wright Counties -- in effect from noon Friday through 6 am Saturday morning.

3 to 5 inches can be expected in the advisory area, with more snow forecasted to the south where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect, where 5 to 12 inches of snow can be expected.

Snow is expected to begin to fall in the St. Cloud area around 1 pm Friday afternoon.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.

From the National Weather Service this afternoon: Highest snowfall amounts look to fall across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. While lesser amounts are expected to the north, snowfall is expected to impact the Friday evening commute.

