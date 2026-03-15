ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a chance to get out of the snow and think spring at an annual event this weekend. The Central Minnesota Builders' Association (CMBA) held its 52nd Annual Home Show on Friday and Saturday at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. People could meet local experts, check out products, learn about the latest trends in home remodeling, and bid on items in the silent auction.

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CMBA Executive Director Wanda Schroeder says students make all the items for their Tools for Schools silent auction:

"Central Minnesota High School builds them. We have from benches, a wood shed, we've got fire pits that are made in their metals class, so lots of stuff."

She says all the proceeds from the silent auction go back into area high schools for the Tools for Schools program.

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Schroeder says a lot has changed over the years, and their members really look forward to the show too:

"They love connecting with consumers. It's a great opportunity for consumers to talk to someone live, versus just searching on the internet and trying to track someone down. They can see some of the products that they bring here that they can touch and feel before they actually make any commitments."

She says the home show is the kick-off for CMBA's season, leading into their Tour of Homes. CMBA's Annual Tour of Homes will feature 18 places this year and runs over the weekends of March 20th and 27th.

The CMBA Home Show ran from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

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