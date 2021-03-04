CMBA Home Show Goes Virtual, Kicks Off Friday

ST. CLOUD – One of the Central Minnesota Builders Association’s most high-profile events of the year is going digital.

The 49th annual Virtual Home & Lifestyle Show kicks off Friday and runs through March 14. Event organizers say they chose to move the event to a digital platform “in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our community amidst the pandemic.”

The CMBA has partnered with Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity for the event, and will feature a platform for attendees to connect with the nonprofit’s silent auction and donation page.

The Virtual Home & Lifestyle Show is free. To learn more or get involved, visit the Central Minnesota Builders Association’s website.