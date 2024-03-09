Ideas Come To Life At CMBA Home Show
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you are looking to build or remodel your home the River's Edge Convention Center is the place to be this weekend. The Central Minnesota Builders Association (CMBA) is holding its annual Home Show on Saturday and Sunday.
The Show features over 85 vendors with products, expert information, and ideas for your home. CMBA Executive Director Wanda Schroeder says the show is a good place to get ideas for projects you are doing now, or in the future:
"It's a great opportunity for people to come to one place and connect with both and create a partnership for a trusted partner that they can use for their next project and this is a, in the market today there's a lot of people that want to do upgrades whether it be their home or their landscaping and their yard because their spending a lot more time there and so it's a great opportunity to really connect with those partners whether they need those services now or in the future."
Schroeder says the show is a great place for businesses to show off everything they have to offer too:
"They get really excited because it's a great opportunity to get indoors, usually in what would be Minnesota Winter but this is a peculiar year, but it's a nice opportunity for people to come to one place with the theme of a home and home solutions that they can, we have people that come then from all around Central Minnesota and it's a great place for them to market their products and solutions."
The show also features Central Minnesota High School builds that will be silent auctioned off with proceeds going to support Tools for Schools to help educate students on trade career opportunities.
The show is free to attend but if you bring a canned food item donation for the food shelf you will be entered into a drawing for a wheelbarrow. The Home Show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
St. Wendel...in Pictures
Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich