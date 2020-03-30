Construction Workers Considered Essential During ‘Stay At Home’

ST. CLOUD -- Construction work can continue as we go through Governor Tim Walz's "Stay At Home" order.

Steve Gottwalt is the Government Affairs Consultant for the Central Minnesota Builders Association. He says there was some confusion when the Governor made his announcement last week whether construction workers are considered essential.

He says any work that can be done from home should be, but things that need to get done on-site can continue as well.

If things need to be done on-site whether it's commercial construction, residential construction, remodeling, and related contractors, they are clearly allowed under the order to continue doing what they are doing. Practicing safe social distancing, but still able to do their work.

Gottwalt says contractors are still able to go into your home if you need some repair work done, however, if you are sick you shouldn't have anyone come into your house.