St. Cloud Leads Area Cities With New Home Construction in 2019

UNDATED -- New home construction was up last year in the St. Cloud area, but multifamily units were down.

The Central Minnesota Builders Association says residential construction created 902 new total housing units in 2019, compared to 1,067 in 2018.

New single-family homes led the way with 508, up 23 from the year before. New apartment units totaled 394, down 188 compared to 2018.

The CMBA says St. Cloud had the biggest increase in new single-family homes with 92, Sartell added 54 new houses, Sauk Rapids increased by 28, Rice at 22, Cold Spring at 15, St. Augusta at 14, Waite Park at 13, St. Joseph at 11, Foley at 6, and Rockville at 4.

As for new multifamily units St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids had the vast majority at 213 and 134 units respectfully.