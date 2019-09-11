Fall Tour of Homes Launches Friday

ST. CLOUD -- As many as 15 builders will be showcasing their designs and products over the next two weekends during the Central Minnesota Builders Association Fall Tour of Homes.

There will be 21 homes and one development open for tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again September 20-22.

Maps of the homes can be found at Holiday Station stores or by downloading the free Parade Craze app. It offers directions to home locations not yet on other internet maps.

The hours open for viewing are 4:30-7:00 p.m. the next two Fridays and 12:00-5:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.