St. Cloud Organization Throws Support Behind New Housing Bill

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization has announced its support for a bipartisan housing reform bill introduced in the Minnesota legislature this week.

Earlier this week, the Central Minnesota Builders Association joined a group of housing advocates, businesses, community organizations, and legislators to support the new Minnesotans for More Homes Initiative.

The proposed legislation is intended to address a lack of affordable housing across the state and the high costs of new construction. Supporters say that will be accomplished by removing unfunded mandates and eliminating exclusionary zoning policies put in place by municipal governments that prohibit the building of "middle housing" units such as single-family homes, duplexes, and townhomes in certain areas.

If passed, the first phase of the bill will go into effect on July 1st, 2024, with the remainder to follow on July 1st, 2025.

