CMBA Home Show Continues as Scheduled at River’s Edge [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Despite COVID-19 cancellations around central Minnesota, the 2020 CMBA Home and Lifestyle Show is still being held at the River’s Edge Convention Center this weekend.

The event features over 150 vendors showing a variety of indoor and outdoor home products from roofing and siding to cabinets and tile. Hourly seminars are being held on the stage covering topics that include beekeeping, composting, and furniture restoration.

The show continues Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids 17 and under as well as all military members.

