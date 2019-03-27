New Home Construction in St. Cloud Area Strong in 2018

UNDATED -- Last year was a busy one for builders of new homes in the St. Cloud metro area. The Central Minnesota Builders Association says residential permits in 2018 increased by about one-third compared to 2017.

For single-family homes, St. Cloud led the way with 86 new houses being built, followed by Sartell with 61, Sauk Rapids with 31, Cold Spring with 27, and St. Joseph 19.

For single family attached homes -- which include townhomes and condos - St. Cloud added 36 new homes last year, and St. Joseph added six.

And for multifamily units -- or apartments -- there were 228 new apartment units built in St. Cloud last year, 125 in Sauk Rapids, 61 in Sartell, 52 in St. Joseph, and 50 in Cold Spring. The CMBA says multifamily units were well above the five-year average.