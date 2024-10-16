Nonprofit Music Group Set To Buy Former St. Cloud Coffee Bar

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local nonprofit has its sights set on taking over a former coffee bar in downtown St. Cloud.

Project 37 - an all-ages and sober music program - has announced its plan to acquire the previous Oblivion Coffee Bar and Mercantile building at 27 7th Avenue North.

They have an online fundraiser to help them raise $75,000 by December 1st.

Project 37 says when they are able to get into the building, they plan on re-opening the coffee shop space with a Java Joint feel. They want to have a lot of music events in that space as well as the coffee shop.

Upstairs, there is a large office space to be used as Project 37 offices, the Independent Music Collaborative of Central Minnesota, and the Central Minnesota Common Roots Fest, along with other areas for classrooms and gathering spaces.

Besides the online fundraiser, they are also hosting an in-person fundraiser in the building on Saturday, November 16th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with music, foods, and a brief presentation.

Oblivion Coffee Bar closed its doors in August. It had opened in May of 2023.

