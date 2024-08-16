Coffee Bar Closes In Downtown St. Cloud After 1 Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud coffee shop has closed. Oblivion Coffee Bar and Mercantile located at 27 7th Avenue North last day of business was on Thursday.

The sign posted on the door says after much consideration they have made the difficult decision to close the store and say thank you to the community for their patronage and memories.

Hailey Koep opened Oblivion Coffee Bar in August of 2023.

