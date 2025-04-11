Jules’ Bistro Minnesota Woman-Owned Small Business Of The Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The owner of a popular downtown St. Cloud eatery is getting a big award.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has recognized Jules' Bistro as the 2024 Minnesota Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

(Chrissy Gaetke, WJON) (Chrissy Gaetke, WJON) loading...

The business is owned by Donella Westphal who has transformed the beloved local bistro into a thriving hub of art, food, music, and philanthropy.

Since purchasing Jules' Bistro, Westphal has led the business through a period of growth more than doubling its size, increasing revenue, and expanding operations with a bakery, deli, catering company, and retail space. From 2017 to 2023, Jules' Bistro grew from 15 to 36 employees and increased annual revenue from $227,000 to over $1.76 million.

“Most people assume I bought Jules’ because I love to cook. I didn’t,” said Westphal, a North Dakota native who moved to St. Cloud in 1999. “I bought it because I saw the opportunity to build community. Food was just the tool.”

Westphal is a 2023 graduate of the SBA's THRIVE program.

She is among local SBA awardees who will be recognized during National Small Business Week, which will take place May 4th through the 10th.

Westphal also serves on the boards of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Alliance.

