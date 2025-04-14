Tickets On Sale For ‘Last Out’ Play at Pioneer Place on Fifth

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nationally acclaimed play that focuses on veterans and their transition back to civilian life is coming to St. Cloud.

Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret will be at the Pioneer Place on Fifth May 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

Dr. Jim Tourila is a Surgeon General for the United States VFW and is also the Post Commander for VFW 428 in St. Cloud. He specializes in assessing and treating veterans with PTSD.

So having a play like this coming to St. Cloud that the veterans can experience, perhaps meet the actors, maybe process some of their own angst and issues that are still haunting them 20 to 30 years after being in military combat. It's important that they have this opportunity and hopefully some healing will take place also.

Tourila says 25 to 50 percent of soldiers come back from service with PTSD, but only a small percentage of them are getting the help they need.

The one-act play will be at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are on sale now with a cost of $32 for general admission, there is a code for veterans and active military for a discounted price of $22.

