Some Special GOATs Are Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A GOAT of a different kind is coming to Minnesota in September.

Gold Over America Tour - Los Angeles Katharine Lotze, Getty Images loading...

The Gold Over America Tour (GOAT) is an exhilarating show of gymnastics superstars featuring Simone Biles and the best female and male competitors from around the world. The tour has announced the additions of Asher Hong, Hezly Riveria, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer to the cast of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Casimir Schmidt, and more.

The event is billed as an exhilarating display of athletic brilliance coupled with messages of hope, strength, and resilience. The tour leaps into the Target Center on September 27th and tickets are on sale now.

