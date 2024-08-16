Some Special GOATs Are Coming To Minnesota

Some Special GOATs Are Coming To Minnesota

Katharine Lotze, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A GOAT of a different kind is coming to Minnesota in September.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Katharine Lotze, Getty Images
loading...
Katharine, Lotze, Getty Images
loading...

The Gold Over America Tour (GOAT) is an exhilarating show of gymnastics superstars featuring Simone Biles and the best female and male competitors from around the world. The tour has announced the additions of Asher Hong, Hezly Riveria, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer to the cast of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Casimir Schmidt, and more.

Katharine Lotze, Getty Images
loading...

The event is billed as an exhilarating display of athletic brilliance coupled with messages of hope, strength, and resilience. The tour leaps into the Target Center on September 27th and tickets are on sale now.

Katharine, Lotze, Getty Images
loading...
Katharine, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

These people from the St. Cloud area have competed at the Olympic Games

 

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Gold Over America Tour, Gynmnastics, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON