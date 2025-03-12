St. Cloud State University Announces Selke Field Up For Sale

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A historic property in southeast St. Cloud is up for sale.

St. Cloud State University has announced Selke Field is for sale to the public. It's located at 1001 13th Street Southeast.

The site was most recently used as the home field for the SCSU softball team, but their home games are now played at Husky Stadium. The facility opened in 1937 and was named Selke Field in 1946 in honor of the university's longest-serving president George Selke. It is most known for its massive granite walls built by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression. The site hosted football games until Husky Stadium was built in 2004.

Zach Dwyer/SCSU University Communications Zach Dwyer/SCSU University Communications loading...

It is about 16.28 acres and is zoned R-2 Single Family and Two Family Residential/POS Parks and Open Spaces. The appraised value is $290,000.

About a year ago the St. Cloud Planning Commission denied the university's request to rezone the property.

SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz says,

"Selke Field holds a special place in the history of our university and community. While it is bittersweet to part with such a historic site, we are excited about the opportunities this sale will bring for future development and growth".

Selke Field is included in the city's Southeast Historic District.

For information about the process for submitting a purchase offer, interested parties can email Paul Harrington, the Director of Real Estate Services for Minnesota State.

Crowd at Selke Field (1937) for the homecoming football game, St. Cloud State University, October 1978 Crowd at Selke Field (1937) for the homecoming football game, St. Cloud State University, October 1978 loading...

Brainard Hall (1947), Selke Field (1937), and Veteran's Housing (1946), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1946 Brainard Hall (1947), Selke Field (1937), and Veteran's Housing (1946), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1946 loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES