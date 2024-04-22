SCSU Softball Moving to Husky Stadium Full Time

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University softball team will play its last games at Selke Field.

The university has announced Husky Stadium will be the full-time home of its softball program beginning with the 2025 season.

Before transitioning to playing outside at Husky Stadium, the Huskies will finish out its 44th season at Selke Field when St. Cloud State hosts UMary on April 27 and Minot State on April 28.

SCSU Athletics recently bought fencing and a backstop to retro-fit Husky Stadium for outdoor softball games. Home plate will remain in the southwest corner of the stadium, where it is currently located when the Huskies play under the dome.

The team will continue to play in the dome in the winter months before it’s taken down in the spring each year.

The Husky Dome and artificial turf at the stadium are both part of university plans to be replaced in the upcoming years. Soccer and softball lines will be included with the new turf.

SCSU says softball’s locker room is already included underneath the stadium, making the move to Husky Stadium a convenient and logical one.

Earlier this month SCSU asked the St. Cloud Planning Commission to rezone the property that Selke Field sits on to make it more marketable to be sold, however after a lengthy public hearing the commission denied the request.

