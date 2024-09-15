ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced four appointments to fill the Tenth Judicial District vacancies. Heather Pipenhagen will be filling the vacancy of Jonathan N. Jasper and will be chambered in Elk River in Sherburne County.

Get our free mobile app

State of Minnesota Governor's Office State of Minnesota Governor's Office loading...

Pipenhagen is the Dakota County Assistant County Attorney and serves on the Supreme Court Advisory Committee. She previously worked as an Assistant County Attorney in Washington County and lives in Scandia City where she is a member of the Scandia-Marine Lions. Governor Walz says Pipenhagen has focused her entire legal career on advancing the common good, and her breadth of experience over decades of public service will serve the people of Sherburne County well.”

State of Minnesota Governor's Office State of Minnesota Governor's Office loading...

The Governor also appointed Justin Collins, Tricia Loehr, and Jennifer Peterson who will replace Nancy J. Logering, James A. Cunningham, and Kristin C. Larson respectively, and will all be chambered in Anoka. Minnesota's Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties.

State of Minnesota Governor's Office State of Minnesota Governor's Office loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures