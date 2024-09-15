Pipenhagen Appointed To Tenth Judicial District In Sherburne County
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced four appointments to fill the Tenth Judicial District vacancies. Heather Pipenhagen will be filling the vacancy of Jonathan N. Jasper and will be chambered in Elk River in Sherburne County.
Pipenhagen is the Dakota County Assistant County Attorney and serves on the Supreme Court Advisory Committee. She previously worked as an Assistant County Attorney in Washington County and lives in Scandia City where she is a member of the Scandia-Marine Lions. Governor Walz says Pipenhagen has focused her entire legal career on advancing the common good, and her breadth of experience over decades of public service will serve the people of Sherburne County well.”
The Governor also appointed Justin Collins, Tricia Loehr, and Jennifer Peterson who will replace Nancy J. Logering, James A. Cunningham, and Kristin C. Larson respectively, and will all be chambered in Anoka. Minnesota's Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures