One Person Hurt In Crash Near Annandale

ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Annandale on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:10 p.m. an SUV driven by 74-year-old Janice Nelson of Forest City, and a car driven by 16-year-old Carter Jass of Maple Grove were both going east on Highway 55 when they crashed.

A passenger in Nelson's SUV, 74-year-old Kathy Conrad of Forest City was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second passenger in Nelson's car, 47-year-old Trisha Quinn of Polk City, IA was not hurt, and Nelson and Jass were not hurt in the crash.

