One Day Without The Weekender Is Just UnBearable

It is another jam-packed weekend of fun in and around St. Cloud. If you are a movie buff then the latest sure-to-be blockbuster by Marvel, Captain America: Brave New World comes out. If you are looking for something a little more laid back in the theatre there is Paddington In Peru. We all know Paddington 2 is one of the greatest movies of all time (I cried almost the whole way through) so Paddington In Peru is sure to be good.

A couple of bonus events again for you this week in The Weekender. Paddington fans can take part in Pancakes & Paddington at Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park. The breakfast will have admission to the movie, pancake bar with toppings, toast, and of course marmalade, juice, coffee, family activities, and photo ops. Kids get a charm bracelet too while supplies last. 9:15 a.m. for the festivities and 10:00 am showtime.

Don't forget about the 46th Annual KVSC Trivia Marathon going on all weekend long. You can hunker down indoors to escape the cold and try to solve the hourly questions/trivia puzzles all for the glory of doing your best. The cost is $60 and you have until 3:00 p.m. on Friday to register your team. Team size is unlimited.

Of course, Friday is Valentine's Day too but if that is not your speed you can have some Dots on Saturday to celebrate National Gum Drop Day, and Sunday is all about almonds and helping out a grouch on National Do A Grouch a Favor Day. The Weekender is never grouchy about giving you ideas of things to do, check out this week's list below. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

