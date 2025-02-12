One Day Without The Weekender Is Just UnBearable
It is another jam-packed weekend of fun in and around St. Cloud. If you are a movie buff then the latest sure-to-be blockbuster by Marvel, Captain America: Brave New World comes out. If you are looking for something a little more laid back in the theatre there is Paddington In Peru. We all know Paddington 2 is one of the greatest movies of all time (I cried almost the whole way through) so Paddington In Peru is sure to be good.
A couple of bonus events again for you this week in The Weekender. Paddington fans can take part in Pancakes & Paddington at Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park. The breakfast will have admission to the movie, pancake bar with toppings, toast, and of course marmalade, juice, coffee, family activities, and photo ops. Kids get a charm bracelet too while supplies last. 9:15 a.m. for the festivities and 10:00 am showtime.
Don't forget about the 46th Annual KVSC Trivia Marathon going on all weekend long. You can hunker down indoors to escape the cold and try to solve the hourly questions/trivia puzzles all for the glory of doing your best. The cost is $60 and you have until 3:00 p.m. on Friday to register your team. Team size is unlimited.
Of course, Friday is Valentine's Day too but if that is not your speed you can have some Dots on Saturday to celebrate National Gum Drop Day, and Sunday is all about almonds and helping out a grouch on National Do A Grouch a Favor Day. The Weekender is never grouchy about giving you ideas of things to do, check out this week's list below. If you have an event you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Valentine's Couples Spa RetreatSt. Cloud
What would a Valentine’s Weekender be without at least one themed event? You and your loved one can indulge in a couple's day of relaxation at Bella Vita’s Couples Wellness Experience. You will enjoy a couples massage, foot bath, and private salt session. You will also get a free gift with your reservation. The sessions are by appointment and cost $299.00
Wednesday - Friday by Appointment.
- 2
Valentine’s Night SkateSt. Cloud
If you are looking for an inexpensive Valentine’s Day date then the Skatin' Place has you covered. This 21+ over event gets you in for a fun night of roller skating and if you buy your ticket in advance the skate rental is free with admission. They will have Laser Tag and their giant arcade, ice cold beer, and roller skating games. Then to add to the night they suggest wearing red if you are taken and green if you are single. Cost is $10.99 for admission.
Friday: 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
- 3
Summer Outdoor ShowsSt. Cloud
If you didn’t get enough of a camping and outdoor summer preview at the Sportsmen Show last weekend, then not to worry. This Saturday it is the 51st Annual Pleasureland RV’s Camp and Travel Expo. They will have the latest in RVs from Winnebago, Forest River, Brinkley, and more. Plus, toy haulers, ice houses, and travel trailers. And if that is not enough, you can head over to Miller Marine and take in their annual boat show. Both events are free to attend.
Camp & Travel Expo: Thursday - Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday: Viewing-only from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Boat Show: Thursday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 4
ICE FestLittle Falls
It's an extravaganza like no other outdoor winter festival. Ice Fest will have a fantastic three-ring ice carousel, one within another, all spinning in opposite directions. There is also human foosball, curling, face painting, underwater drone driving, games, human bowling, hot air balloons and so much more. And don’t forget the fireworks at 6 pm on Saturday. Free to attend. The event is at Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- 5
Nisswa Winter JubileeDowntown Nisswa
If you take advantage of ICE Fest in Little Falls, why not continue up Highway 371 to Nisswa for their Winter Jubilee? The festival will have a parade, music, food, a medallion hunt, a wood splitting contest, an ice fishing contest, and more. It is winter fun for the whole family.
Friday: 7:00 a.m. - Midnight
Saturday: 7:00 a.m. - Midnight
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.