New Transmission Line To Sherco Plant In Becker Approved

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Building of a new major Minnesota utility line has been approved. Xcel Energy has received approval from the state on the 175-mile Minnesota Energy Connection transmission line.

Once completed in 2028 the line will carry electricity generated in southwest Minnesota to the electric grid at the Sherco site in Becker. The line will deliver energy to power over 1 million homes across the Upper Midwest. Xcel Energy says the new line continues its investment in the Becker community and positions southwest Minnesota for significant new investments in the future. Xcel will now begin working on design, engineering, and negotiations with landowners to purchase easements where the transmission line will be built.

Construction is scheduled to start in early 2026 and finish in 2028 with additional substation construction taking place through 2031. Xcel Energy also received approval on a new natural gas-fired power plant near the southern point of the line in Lyon County.

