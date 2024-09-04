New Pickleball Courts Ready for Play in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The new outdoor pickleball courts are ready for players in Sauk Rapids.

The city posted on its Facebook page that the courts at Bob Cross Park at 40 10th Avenue South are open.

They don't have any benches yet at the courts.

Back in November of 2023 WJON News first told you about the city's plan to convert the tennis courts into pickleball courts.

The city says, that with the school district building eight new tennis courts at the high school last year, it created the opportunity to turn the four tennis courts at Bob Cross into eight pickleball courts.

Having the existing bituminous and outside fencing already in place will save the city some money. The total cost for the project is about $104,000. Sales Tax dollars will be used to fund the project.

