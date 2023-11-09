Sauk Rapids Converting Tennis Courts to Pickleball Courts

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids has a plan to convert some of its existing outdoor tennis courts into new pickleball courts.

During its meeting on Monday night, the City Council will review the plan for the courts at Bob Cross Park.

The city says, with the school district building eight new tennis courts at the high school last year, it creates the opportunity to turn the four tennis courts at Bob Cross into eight pickleball courts.

Having the existing bituminous and outside fencing already in place will save the city some money. The total cost for the project is about $104,000. Sales Tax dollars will be used to fund the project.

If the City Council approves it on Monday, the work is expected to be done in either May or June of next year.

Get our free mobile app

The city says they have had a lot of residents asking about getting some pickleball courts in the community.

Back in July, WJON News told you the renovated space inside the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School will also be set up for pickleball games to be played indoors.

READ RELATED ARTICLES