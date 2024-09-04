National Streaming Artist To Ride Wave Into Xcel Energy Center
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A chart-topping Billboard music artist is bringing his tour to Minnesota. Streaming star Rod Wave will surf into the Xcel Energy Center's spotlight on November 15th with his "Last Lap Tour."
Wave is a Florida native who has totaled over 21 billion streams and has joined Taylor Swift as the only other artist to top the Billboard albums chart between 2021 and 2023. His latest album, "Nostalgia" topped the charts for two weeks, and his LP, "Heart On Ice" went 4 times platinum.
Propelled by the single "Rags2Riches," Wave's debut album, "Pray 4 Love" was certified platinum within a year of its release. He will be joined on tour by special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosil, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, and Eelmatic. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]
- American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold
- Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
- Jason Mraz Brings Pop Music Mix To The Ledge [PHOTOS]
- Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]
- See What Happens When The Sun Goes Down At Sleepover Safari