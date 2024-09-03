Mystic Lake To Unleash Famous Streaming Comic In February

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- You can laugh the night away in Prior Lake this winter. Comedian Kathleen Madigan is bringing her tour to the Mystic Lake Casino on Saturday, February 22 next year.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images
Jason Davis, Getty Images
Madigan is known for her weekly podcast "Madigan's Pubcast," which has over 10 million downloads, and her various streaming comedy specials.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images
She has won the American Comedy Award and Phyllis Diller Award for Best Female Comedian and has performed internationally at festivals in Ireland, Hong Kong, and Australia. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mystic Lake Box Office.

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images for CMT
