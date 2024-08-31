Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Announces Scholarship Program

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Sheriff's Association (MSA) has announced the kickoff of a scholarship program for students going into law enforcement. The MSA Board of Directors has established a fund to award 18, $2,000 scholarships for law enforcement students.

Get our free mobile app

MSA Executive Director James Stuart says the MSA Board acknowledges the current challenges in recruiting and the scholarship is one way that they can support those who choose to serve others through a career in law enforcement. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says law enforcement remains an honorable profession and offering the scholarships is another way they can promote the profession and support those who wish to serve.

To qualify for the scholarship students have to be enrolled in one of three categories: a mandated post-skills program, be in the 2nd year of a two-year program, or be in the 3rd or 4th year of a four-year program. The winners of the scholarships will be announced on December 30th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota

$2 MILLION PAGODA HOME IN RED WING