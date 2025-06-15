Governor Walz Wraps Up Budget, Signs $700 Million Bonding Bill
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The final parts of the state budget have been approved. Governor Tim Walz signed into law the remaining components of the state budget on Saturday.
Some of those final items include modifying MinnesotaCare for Undocumented Adults, funding for the Department of Commerce and Office of Cannabis Management, $10.5 million in investments in public safety, public housing, and economic development, and the $700 million bonding bill.
What is All Included in the State Bonding Bill?
The bonding bill includes $215 million for state asset preservation, $211 million for water programs, $80 million for roads and bridges, and $29 million for housing. It also includes $67 million for the new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Regional Office and Laboratory, $55 million for new Direct Care and Treatment Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, and $7.4 million for programming and support at the Department of Corrections, Lino Lakes.
Governor Walz signed 14 bills into law and one funding modification, which make up the final part of the state's two-year budget.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season
- Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
- Meet The Red Pandas And Friends At Minnesota Zoo’s New Habitat
- St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
- Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
- New Expansions, Events, And News Spice Up Board Gaming Scene
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn