ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The final parts of the state budget have been approved. Governor Tim Walz signed into law the remaining components of the state budget on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Some of those final items include modifying MinnesotaCare for Undocumented Adults, funding for the Department of Commerce and Office of Cannabis Management, $10.5 million in investments in public safety, public housing, and economic development, and the $700 million bonding bill.

What is All Included in the State Bonding Bill?

The bonding bill includes $215 million for state asset preservation, $211 million for water programs, $80 million for roads and bridges, and $29 million for housing. It also includes $67 million for the new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Regional Office and Laboratory, $55 million for new Direct Care and Treatment Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, and $7.4 million for programming and support at the Department of Corrections, Lino Lakes.

Governor Walz signed 14 bills into law and one funding modification, which make up the final part of the state's two-year budget.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker