Governor Walz Taps Locals For State Board Positions
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota residents have been appointed to serve on state boards. Governor Tim Walz has appointed St. Cloud's Marwah Asif to the Young Women's Initiative. Asif's appointment runs from Tuesday through July 31st, 2026.
The Young Women's Initiative of Minnesota Cabinet is a partnership between the Governor's Office, the YWCA-St. Paul, and the Women's Foundation. Its mission is to promote equitable systems that benefit all.
Who else from the area was appointed?
Governor Walz also appointed Cokato's Kevin Wilson to the Board of Water and Soil Resources. His appointment runs from Tuesday through January 4th, 2027. The Water and Soil Board works to improve and protect Minnesota's water and soil resources by working in partnerships with local organizations and private landowners. Asif's and Wilson's appointments were part of 28 appointments made by Governor Walz.
