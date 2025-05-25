Governor Walz Taps Central Minnesotans For State Boards
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has appointed three Central Minnesotans to state boards. The Governor appointed Carol Anderson of Foley and Eric Sannerud of Milaca to the Minnesota Rural Finance Authority.
Both Anderson and Sannerud's appointments are effective as of May 28, 2025, and last until January 1, 2029. The Rural Finance Authority develops the state's agricultural resources by extending credit on farm real estate security and depreciable agricultural property.
Governor Walz also appointed 8th Judicial District Judge Stephanie Beckman of Litchfield to the Board of Judicial Standards. Beckman's term will run from May 28, 2025, until January 5, 2026. The Board of Judicial Standards investigates allegations of misconduct by judges and other judicial officers. The appointments were part of 19 others announced by Governor Walz this week.
