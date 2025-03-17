Governor Walz Signs Bill To Lower Costs For Grain Buyers
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill to help grain buyers on Monday. The Governor signed bipartisan legislation that reduces the cost of annual financial reporting for small grain buyers and helps to ensure timely financial reporting from them.
Governor Walz says prosperity for our small farmers is not a partisan issue and he is glad to see legislators come together in a way to get the bill done.
The bill allows grain buyers purchasing less than $7.5 million annually to use a CPA review or independent auditor for review. The bill also amends the accounting standards acceptable for audits and reviews.
