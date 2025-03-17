Governor Walz Signs Bill To Lower Costs For Grain Buyers

Governor Walz Signs Bill To Lower Costs For Grain Buyers

PHOTO courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz.

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill to help grain buyers on Monday. The Governor signed bipartisan legislation that reduces the cost of annual financial reporting for small grain buyers and helps to ensure timely financial reporting from them.

PHOTO courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz.
loading...

Governor Walz says prosperity for our small farmers is not a partisan issue and he is glad to see legislators come together in a way to get the bill done.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The bill allows grain buyers purchasing less than $7.5 million annually to use a CPA review or independent auditor for review. The bill also amends the accounting standards acceptable for audits and reviews.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

Filed Under: Governor Tim Walz, Grain Bill, State of Minnesota
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON