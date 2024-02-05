Did You Know This Quirky Secret About Minnesota’s Governor?

Minnesota's Governor, Tim Walz, has been the Governor since 2018 and was most recently elected Governor again in 2022. But, did you know that our Governor has a sticky secret? He loves Diet Mountain Dew, so much so that it's been documented on social media a few times now.

The social media page, Best of Minnesota shared some of the social media posts from the Governor about his love for Diet Mountain Dew.

It was just 6 months ago that the Governor took to X formerly known as Twitter to reply to Kwik Trip in regards to a big pop being the way to start the day.

If we travel back in time to Duluth in 2019, the Governor Tweeted out a picture of a Diet Dew, and stated he was ready to start his day.



But apparently, the love for Mountain Dew isn't limited to the Governor's Office. A Tweet by a Star Tribune reporter revealed that another higher-level state employee also seems to enjoying 'Doing the Dew'.

Get our free mobile app

What snack or beverage is your guilty pleasure? Let us know on our free app!

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures