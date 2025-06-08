Minnesota Invests In The Future Of Agricultural Careers
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota has started a new program for workforce training. Governor Tim Walz has announced the $2.4 million Growing Careers Program to develop and implement agricultural-focused workforce training.
The program will award grants up to $500,000 for businesses and organizations to develop training programs that will help more people enter agricultural careers. It aims to increase the amount of new and emerging farmers and farm businesses, create a pipeline of trained workers, and increase the number of new entrants into ag pathways. DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says the state's ag producers are facing historic uncertainty, and programs like Growing Careers help provide stable opportunities that can lead to full-time employment.
According to DEED, demand for farming-related careers is projected to grow at an above-average rate over the next ten years. The Growing Careers Program is funded by a grant from the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership.
