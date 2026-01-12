WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Monday morning, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released four crop production reports, and none of them indicated relief was on the way for struggling American farmers.

The Crop Production Survey raised the ending stocks in both corn and soybeans above what the trade was expecting. The report raised the estimate of current corn stocks by more than 300 billion bushels and the current soybean stocks by more than 40 billion bushels.

The World Agricultural Stocks and Demand Report (WASDE) also surprised traders by increasing worldwide supply and lowering worldwide demand for corn and soybeans.

After the report was released, the markets of all three grains traded near contract lows.

Based upon the WASDE report, the U.S.D.A. raised their 2025/2026 season-average farm price estimate by ten cents in corn to $4.10/bu, while lowering the farm-price estimate by 30 cents in soybeans to $10.20/bu and 10 cents in wheat to $4.90.