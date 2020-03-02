Emmer Doesn’t Want Federal Run Health Care [PODCAST]

Minnesota sixth district Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON today. We talked about Health Care, Agriculture and what has become a divided country. Emmer doesn't support the Affordable Care Act or the Health Care for all option that Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been pushing. Emmer would rather see state's take more responsibility with Health Care and says Minnesota had always done a good job with Health Care options in this state.

Tom Emmer talked about the country uniting over the next 6-8 months with what he expects to be the election of Donald Trump to a 2nd term.

Tom Emmer joins me monthly on WJON.