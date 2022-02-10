New Minnesota License Plate Option Helps Support Farmers

Minnesotans in the agricultural industry can finally show off their pride with a specialty vehicle license plate option.

Farmprogress.com shared a photo of the new plate online, stating:

A new, colorful plate featuring a brilliant sunrise, hands cupping soil with growing plants and the logo, “Supporting Agriculture for All,” is available through Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) offices.

This plate costs an extra $20 and will support Minnesota FFA and 4-H organizations and programs. What adds an extra layer of specialty to this plate is that FFA’ers and 4-H’ers had input into the design.

A contest was held in the fall of 2021 with over 100 submissions coming in for the new license plate design. Elements from a number of submissions were pulled together to create the final design.

If you are wanting one of these special new license plates for your own vehicle, they aren't available over-the-counter just yet. But you can apply for one at your local DVS location, pay the applicable fees, and the new plate will be sent directly to you. Turnaround time is about two weeks.

See the new agricultural license plate design here, and take a look at a full list of over 80 Minnesota license plate options here.

