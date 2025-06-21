Minnesota State Fair Boosts Education With Scholarships
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Youth from across Minnesota can apply for scholarships to further their educational career. The Minnesota State Fair will award up to 22 $1,000 scholarships to rural youth or those already enrolled in an agricultural program in 2024-2025.
There will also be two $2,000 scholarships awarded to people of any age entering a skilled trade career or to further their training. Since 1994, the Minnesota State Fair has awarded over $600,000 in scholarships.
The Minnesota Livestock Breeders' Association, along with Minnesota 4-H, is also awarding $60,000 in scholarships to 4-H members furthering their education to go towards earning a degree at an accredited college or university. They have awarded over $959,000 since the program began in 1995.
