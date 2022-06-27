SCTCC Hosting Three-Hour Health Care Career Discovery Workshop

ST. CLOUD -- Are you interested in a career in healthcare, but need more information first?

St. Cloud Technical and Community College is hosting a free Health Care Discovery event this week. The event will provide the opportunity to explore career options, learn about job openings in the area, and meet with employers from local long-term care facilities, clinics, and pharmacies.

The three-hour workshop will also feature hands-on activities and a tour of the nursing lab at the SCTCC Health and Sciences Building located at 1245 15th Street North.

Healthcare Discovery Day runs from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

