Emmer Focused on Helping Farmers [PODCAST]

Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON Monday. He says more than 50 percent of the ground in the 6th congressional district is still in agricultural production. He believes in President Trump's plan to help farmers and says he is focused on working them which includes their mental state. Listen to the conversation.

In addition to talking about the agricultural concerns in the District we discussed transportation. He is not in favor of gas tax dollars to pay for road infrastructure because he doesn't think it is fair to everyone. Listen in to see how he feels about tolls or other options.

Tom Emmer joins me on WJON the 2nd Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m.