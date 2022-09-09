Good Question! Can you Answer, “Why Is this Area of Land a Part of Minnesota”?
Have you ever wondered why does Minnesota have a peak right at the top of the state? It does make our state look pretty cool on maps, but does the land serve a purpose?
This question was recently posed on reddit by user ItsRiletta:
Why is this area of land a part of Minnesota?
They go on to say...
My apologies if this is a dumb question, but I'm not sure why it's a part of the state (let alone the U.S.) and not Canada.
But I don't think it's a dumb question at all. It's actually a really great question and one that has me just as curious. Especially since the little area of land, which I shall call the Minnesota peak, is actually more an area of water. Thankfully, there are more informed Minnesotans who could answer that question. With the one responding with:
Oh my goodness, it has a name, The Northwest Angle. If I'm being honest, now hearing it I do believe I have heard that before but I did NOT know any of the other information FriedBeansInc shared. Also, after a little more research I have learned that locals call that area the "Angle". To which I also had the thought, wait, people live in that area? Apparently I wasn't the only one who asked that question:
I love that someone whose grandparents used to live there also had fond memories to share with the thread:
Love the random find, while also learning a little more on our great State of Minnesota and receiving a bit of a history lesson. You really can learn something new everyday, even on a state I've know my whole life. If you're also like me and wanted to read up more on "The Northwest Angle" go read more on it HERE!