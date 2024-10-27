ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota will have a Director of Emergency Medical Services next year. Governor Tim Walz announced that he has appointed Dylan Ferguson as the inaugural Director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) starting on January 1st.

Ferguson has served as the Executive Director of the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board since February of 2022, as an EMS practitioner for two decades, and as Director of the Bureau of EMS for the Pennsylvania Department of Health. He holds an M.A. in emergency and disaster management and a B.S. in political science and government.

Governor Walz says the newly created office will ensure EMS providers have the tools they need to serve everyone in the state and Ferguson will continue building and improving statewide services and programs. The Office of Emergency Medical Services is a new office developed to regulate and support the EMS industry and provide oversight and regulation of licensed ambulance services and EMS education programs.

